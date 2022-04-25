Police arrest Norfolk man sought in December slaying of 56-year-old

Norfolk Police announced late Sunday that they arrested a man wanted in the slaying of a 56-year-old man the day after Christmas.

Tony Williams, 50, of Norfolk, is charged with second-degree murder and a gun charge in the Dec. 16 killing of Kenneth L. Parker.

The arrest came nine days after police asked the public for help in finding Williams, posting his picture and a “wanted” poster on social media.

“Tony Williams has been arrested in the City of Norfolk,” the police department posted on its Twitter page just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

It was not immediately clear where Williams was taken into custody or the circumstances of the arrest.

At about 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 26, Norfolk police responded to a report of a man lying in the street in the 4700 block of Denver Avenue, near Norfolk’s Coleman Place neighborhood.

Officers found Parker suffering from multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. He died at the scene. Parker was the last of 61 people slain in Norfolk in 2021.

The relationship between the two men — and whether they knew each other — and a motive for the slaying wasn’t immediately available.

