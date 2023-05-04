Police arrest Norfolk murder suspect after pursuit through 3 cities

Local and federal law enforcement arrested a suspect in an April murder Thursday afternoon following a high speed pursuit through multiple cities.

Cevan O. Pierce, 23, was wanted in connection to shooting death of 18-year-old Antonio Wilson. Last week, the U.S. Marshals Service offered a reward of $2,500 for information leading to Pierce’s arrest.

On April 8, Norfolk police responded to East Virginia Beach Boulevard and found Wilson with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He later died of his injuries at a hospital.

Pierce is charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm. Police have not said whether he has been charged with additional offenses related to the pursuit.

Norfolk police and U.S. marshals pursued him through downtown Norfolk and onto the interstate, crossing into Portsmouth and Chesapeake. The pursuit came to an end on Interstate 464, according to a dispatch supervisor.

Pierce was believed to be hiding out in Norfolk while the investigation was ongoing.

On April 19, U.S. marshals arrested Tyjohn Lavon Brooks in connection to Wilson’s death. Brooks had fled to Florence, South Carolina, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com