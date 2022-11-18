Police arrest north Fort Collins bank robbery suspect Friday

Police arrested a man in a bank robbery in north Fort Collins Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to a reported bank robbery at the Chase Bank in the 1800 block of North College Avenue just after noon Friday, a police spokesperson told the Coloradoan.

The man was allegedly armed with a knife and still at the bank when officers arrived. Information on the suspect's identity and the specific charges he could face were not immediately released.

No one was injured and there is no ongoing threat to public safety, police said.

This article will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Just after noon today, FCPS responded to a report of a bank robbery in the 1800 block of N. College Ave. The adult male suspect was armed with a knife & still at the scene when officers arrived. He was safely arrested. No injuries reported, no ongoing threat. pic.twitter.com/JvwfXIqxoX — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) November 18, 2022

