Police arrest nurse sought in sexual assault on Pinellas Park care center patient

PINELLAS PARK — Police Thursday morning arrested a nurse wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a 69-year-old woman living at a Pinellas Park rehabilitation center.

Police announced Wednesday that they were looking for William Ira Cease Jr., 63, in connection with the incident Dec. 13 at the Care Center of Pinellas Park, 8701 49th St. Cease was located and arrested while leaving his home, Pinellas Park police said.

Records show Cease lives in an apartment in the 2400 block of Brasilia Drive in Clearwater.

Another employee at the Care Center entered the woman’s room Monday to find Cease engaging in sexual acts with her, police said. Staff intervened and Cease and the patient were separated.

Police were called to the scene and Cease fled after officers arrived, police said.

Cease has been employed at the center since April 2019 as a licensed practical nurse. Police said they believe there may be more victims.