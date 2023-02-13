Police arrest Ohio man who allegedly attempted to abduct girl walking to school

Police have arrested an Ohio man who allegedly attempted to abduct a 12-year-old girl walking to school on Friday.

Joseph Ennemoser, 48, was taken into custody Sunday afternoon and is charged with kidnapping and felony importuning in connection to an incident that happened in southeast Columbus, according to our news partners at WBNS.

Police say the girl was walking to Groveport Madison Middle School North when she was approached by a man driving a white Chevrolet pickup truck.

The girl’s parent flagged down a nearby officer and the man then left the scene, WBNS reported. Police say the student is safe and unharmed.

Ennemoser was also accused of exposing himself to a 10-year-old girl walking to school in Hilliard last September, according to WBNS.

The girl told police she was walking to school when a man, identified as Ennemoser, exited his vehicle and exposed himself to her.

Court records say the girl ran away and Ennemoser got back into his truck and followed her out of the neighborhood, WBNS reported.

Ennemoser was found at a Wendy’s restaurant and arrested.

He was charged with criminal child enticement, a fifth-degree felony. The charge was elevated because Ennemoser is a previously convicted sex offender.

Ennemoser was out on bond awaiting trial for the incident in September, according to WBNS. His trial is slated for March 7.