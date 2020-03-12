Police arrest one in connection with a murder in University City

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested and charged a 26-year-old man with the murder of Lamar McNeil, who was found shot Tuesday.

On Thursday, police officers located and arrested Joshua McClain. McClain, who is in the custody of Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, has been charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police said they found McNeil, 43, with a gunshot wound in an apartment in University City on Tuesday evening. The shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Wit Way, which is in the College Downs area near East W.T. Harris Boulevard, officials said.

McNeil was taken to the hospital and later pronounced deceased, officials said. McNeil’s death marks the 18th homicide of the year in Charlotte.

Loved ones of McNeil posted on Facebook mourning his death.

“One of my biggest role models. LaMar McNeil showed me from a young age, that there was more to life. From the way he lived it, his lyrically inclined way of speaking about it, to the way he dressed, in it..,” one friend wrote.