Police arrest one counterfeit suspect; looking for the second

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police caught one suspected counterfeiter after a foot chase Wednesday, and a second suspect remains on the loose, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the Kentucky Fried Chicken about 1:50 p.m. Wednesday after employees there noticed counterfeit money had been passed, police said. While investigating that incident, Sonic restaurant, which is in the same area, reported its customers passed counterfeit money Wednesday.

From the initial investigation, police had a description of the suspects and their vehicle.

About 5:35 p.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to the Marathon gas station at Ninth and Ferry streets with a report of a problem, police said.

When officers arrived, they noticed a car matching the counterfeiters' description, police said.

As an officer approached, Ryan Bradley Ortega, 21, homeless, got out of the car and started running, police said. During the chase, Ortega pulled a pistol, and officers ordered him to drop it, which he did, police said.

Officers jailed Ortega on suspicion of three counts of counterfeiting, two counts of resisting law enforcement and illegal possession of a firearm. Additionally, he is suspected of theft for accusations he stole items from the gas station.

While police were chasing Ortega, the woman driving the car that Ortega ran from — and the second counterfeit suspect — drove away, police said.

