Police arrest one man, seek another in trailer thefts

Mar. 20—A McIntosh County man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the theft of two trailers in Glynn County, including one from the Hospice of the Golden Isles, according to county police.

Police are seeking the public's help finding a second man accused of taking part in the two trailer thefts. Vance Watson, 42, is wanted on a charge of felony theft by taking. Police say Watson took part in the theft overnight March 8 of a trailer containing hurricane emergency supplies from Hospice, 1692 Glynco Parkway, as well as another trailer from a location in the county earlier this week.

After the second theft, police say authorities tracked William Sheffied Jr. and the stolen trailer to a residence home in McIntosh County. He is charged with two counts of theft by taking, police said. The trailer was returned to it owner.

The Hospice trailer also was recovered, along with some of its contents.

Anyone with information about the thefts or Watson's whereabouts is asked to call police investigator Earl Wilson at 912-554-7847, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333.