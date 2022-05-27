Police arrest one man Thursday after deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting late Thursday off NE 24.

Police are investigating a fatal shooting late Thursday in northeast Oklahoma City that left one man dead and another in jail.

Shortly after 7:15 p.m., an officer responded to reports of gunshots near the intersection of NE 24 and Miramar Boulevard. The officer found 32-year-old William Jones shot to death inside a vehicle, with 29-year-old Aron Jones standing nearby holding a firearm.

"When he saw the officer, he dropped the gun and he surrendered at that point," said Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. "There was no use of force or anything like that."

Police learned both men had been in the vehicle when a heated argument broke out between them, leading to the shooting. Knight did not know if the two men were related.

The suspect was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on a murder complaint.

