Police arrest one in mass shooting that killed one, injured 6 at Ocean Springs restaurant

Ocean Springs police arrested a suspect Saturday in a mass shooting at a Cinco de Mayo party at an Ocean Springs restaurant that resulted in the death of a teenager and injuries to six others, Ocean Springs police said in a press release.

“At this time the identity of the suspect will not be released as the investigation continues,” said Police Chief Mark Dunston. “Detectives are continuing to conduct interviews and do not want details to taint any forthcoming.

In addition, police did not immediately release what charges the suspect is currently facing.

A law enforcement officer enters crime scene tape surrounding The Scratch Kitchen restaurant in Ocean Springs after a shooting left 1 dead and several injured on Friday, May 5, 2023.

The shooting occurred Saturday night, resulting in the death of 19-year-old Chase Harmon, Jackson County Deputy Coroner James Prisock said.

The shooting happened at the at The Scratch Kitchen on Government Street.

Of the six others shot and injured, two remained hospitalized Saturday afternoon, Ocean Springs Police Capt. Ryan LeMaire said. He said one of the shooting victims remained in the intensive care unit at Ocean Springs Hospital, listed in stable but guarded condition.

The other shooting victim still hospitalized is under observation in stable condition at a New Orleans hospital, LeMaire said.

Crime scene tape surrounded the restaurant Saturday as a crowd of about 20 people watched police survey the scene and collect evidence. Ocean Springs Mayor Kenny Holloway was also at the scene. Police could be seen examining the patio area of the restaurant.