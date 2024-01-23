Police arrest one after report of armed Bellingham street robbery involving four assailants

Bellingham police arrested one of four young men suspected of robbing someone in Bellingham at gunpoint. The robbery happened around 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21 in the 1300 block of Commercial Street.

Officers located Cole Eric McCallum, 18, who gave them permission to search his bag, according to Megan Peters with the Bellingham Police Department.

In the bag, which McCallum claimed was not his, officers found a Glock-style pellet gun, a long bladed knife that belonged to the robbery victim and medication that had the victim’s name on it.

McCallum was arrested for first-degree robbery. He remains in custody at Whatcom County Jail.

Two other juveniles in the area were also contacted by police, but no other arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning, Peters said.