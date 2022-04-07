Police arrest one suspect, attempt to identify others involved in Los Banos home burglary

Police have arrested one person and are attempting to identify additional people involved with a reported burglary in Los Banos.

Cynthia Contreras, 42, was arrested by Los Banos police officers Wednesday, after she was identified as a possible suspect in a reported burglary at a Los Banos residence, according to a Los Banos Police Department news release.

At about 9:38 a.m., officers responded to a a report of a residential burglary at a home in the 1300 block of Cardiff Street, according to Los Banos police Cmdr. Ray Reyna. Reyna said a person in the area reported to police that they observed three adults burglarizing a home before leaving the area in a blue Hyundai sedan.

Police said the vehicle returned to the scene of the alleged burglary later that day and witnesses followed the vehicle to the 500 block of West I Street. Officers responded at about 9:20 p.m. and made contact with the driver, who was identified as Contreras.

Contreras was arrested and during a search of the vehicle, officers located property stolen from the residence including clothing and other household items, according to police. Contreras was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony residential burglary, according to jail records. She remains in custody in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Reyna said police continue to investigate the alleged crime and are working to identify additional people involved. Anyone with information regarding the incident can leave an anonymous tip by calling 209-827-2545. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online on the Los Banos Police Department website by clicking on “report graffiti and other crime” at the bottom of the contact page, according to police.

Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website or by calling 855-725-2420.