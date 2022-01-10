Police arrest one of two suspects following reported robbery in Merced

A woman accused of robbery was arrested in Merced on Monday, according to authorities.

Just after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way for a report of a strong arm robbery, according to a Merced Police Department social media post.

Police said the 28-year-old victim was attacked by a man and woman while riding his bike. The victim was reportedly struck in the head with a hard object and the bicycle was stolen.

An officer contacted a woman riding a bicycle in the area of the unit block of West 16th Street. The woman, identified as 20-year-old Yenny Leyva, was found to be in possession of the bicycle that had been stolen from the victim. According to police, the victim positively identified Leyva as one of the suspects.

She was arrested and booked into Merced County jail on suspicion of felony second degree robbery and misdemeanor receiving stolen property, according to jail records. Police said the victim was not able to provide a description of the man’s clothing and the identity of the male suspect is unknown at this time.

The victim did not sustain serious injuries and was transported to medical center for precaution, according to the post.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this alleged crime to contact Officer Adrian Opinski at 209-388-7762 or by email at opinski@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.