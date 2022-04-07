Police arrest outspoken paralegal, charge him with witness tampering

Apr. 7—A paralegal working on the defense of an alleged Manchester drug dealer's girlfriend was arrested by Manchester police Wednesday and charged with witness tampering in the high-stakes drug trafficking case.

Zoe Murphy, who was the subject of a news profile last month in the Union Leader, said the state is trying to deny her ability to mount a defense.

The paralegal's mother said police made the move because her son's work threatens the success of their case.

"They know he's ripping the case apart and some of them are going to lose their jobs," Glenda Brown told a reporter via telephone.

Her son is Sean Brown, 48, a former drug dealer who operates his own paralegal consulting business and is outspoken when it comes to issues of police and racial bias.

Just last month, prosecutors dropped charges of pellet gun possession and reckless conduct against Brown. Brown said police brought the charges because he was "uppity" and "did not know (his) place" as a Black man.

He is also the victim in a May 2021 attempted murder case in downtown Manchester.

Brown assists in the defense of Murphy, 39, who lives in Bow. She faces a single drug conspiracy charge. Her boyfriend, Marcus Cherry, 43, faces multiple drug trafficking charges, including running a drug enterprise. Given previous drug-trafficking convictions, Cherry faces the possibility of life in prison.

Murphy has refused the offer of a public-provided defense attorney and said she will defend herself in court. She is waiting on a judge's answer to her request for funds to pay for the paralegal services of Brown and for a private investigator.

"They're totally trying to make me unable to defend myself. It's not fair," she said about Brown's arrest.

The prosecutor in the case, Senior Assistant Attorney General Jesse O'Neill, confirmed that police arrested Brown on Monday morning in Manchester. He said the charges involved felony witness tampering in the Cherry-Murphy case. He said details would be provided in an affidavit.

Story continues

"I want to make it clear, it is not my intent to ever interfere with anybody's defense," O'Neill said.

When police find probable cause that a crime is committed, they present it to a judge who then issues a warrant, O'Neill said.

Brown's mother said she was able to briefly speak to her son when he called from the police station. A bail bondsman initially told her she would have to come up with only $40 to have him released. But then her son called to tell her they were jailing him because the case was "hot" and they wanted him off the streets.

"What kind of crazy is this?" she said.

Police confirmed he is being held in preventive detention.

Brown and Murphy are not lawyers, so they are under no ethical obligations to avoid speaking about the case.

Murphy said the case hinges on the testimony of Justin Oliver, 39, who is mentioned in court papers as a co-conspirator. He has a lengthy criminal record and is currently in jail facing federal weapons-possession charges.

According to his arrest papers, Oliver had a drugs, a handgun, a handgun silencer, a 31-round magazine and a 15-round magazine when pulled arrested last August by Manchester police.

He is on his third lawyer and scheduled to go to trial in June.

mhayward@unionleader.com