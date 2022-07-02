Police arrest pair for assaulting officers in Edwardsville

Jul. 2—EDWARDSVILLE — Borough police arrested two people who they say were hallucinating, repeatedly banged their heads and spat at officers during a violent disturbance on East Grove Street.

Police responded to a report two people, identified as Victor Antonio Otero, 26, and Mercedes Leticia Lora, 27, attempting to enter a residence at about 7:20 a.m. Thursday, according to court records.

As officers arrived, Lora was banging her head off the porch and yelling, court records say.

Lora became out of control, court records say, and punched, kicked and spat at officers.

Once Lora was handcuffed, Otero began fighting with officers until he was arrested, court records say.

While officers were struggling with Otero, court records say, a handcuffed Lora rolled off the porch and repeatedly banged her head against the ground.

Police in court records say Lora struggled to be placed in an ambulance and struggled with a paramedic when she was driven to a hospital.

During the drive, Lora began hallucinating as did Otero who was in the rear seat of a cruiser where he banged his head against interior bars.

Lora allegedly fought with hospital staff until she was given a sedative.

Otero was charged with three counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and resisting arrest. Lora was charged with four counts each of aggravated assault and simple assault and a single count of resisting arrest.

Otero and Lora, both of South Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre, were arraigned by District Judge Michael Dotzel in Wilkes-Barre Township and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $75,000 bail, each.