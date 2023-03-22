FOWLERVILLE — Fowlerville police said they arrested a parole absconder Tuesday following a high-speed chase and standoff.

The incident began when the man, who police say had several outstanding warrants, failed to stop for officers. Officers initially pursued the individual, but due to "the safety of the public, the chase was called off."

The individual's vehicle was seen driving to a home on West Allen Road.

Officers from the Fowlerville Police Department, Livingston County Sheriff's Office, Ingham County Sheriff's Office, East Lansing Police Department, Michigan State Police, as well as special task force officers, surrounded the residence and after several attempts at negotiation, an entry team went into the house, Fowlerville police said.

A K9 unit from the East Lansing Police Department located the suspect hiding under an enclosed deck, according to the release.

The man was arrested. No injuries were reported.

No other details were released.

Police did not say what charges the man might face.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Police arrest parole absconder after chase near Fowlerville