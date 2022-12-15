Police arrest ‘porch pirate’ days before Christmas in Clovis. It’s grand theft, cops say

A little more than a week before Christmas, Clovis police said they arrested a Fresno man whom they called a “porch pirate” in possession of stolen packages.

The 20-year-old was spotted by an officer about 8 p.m. Wednesday in a car that hours earlier had been caught on surveillance footage as the man stole packages from a porch in the Harlan Ranch area, police said Thursday in a news release.

The officer stopped the man at Clovis and Barstow avenues, about 8 miles from the northeast Clovis neighborhood, and found the car had several opened and unopened packages, police said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of felony grand theft and stealing mail, the release said.

Police said they will be able to return some of the items that are identifiable to the proper owners.

“During this holiday season, thefts of packages and mail typically increase,” police said in the release. “Please be watchful of any suspicious people or cars in your area and report them immediately.”

The non-emergency number for Clovis police is 559-324-2800.