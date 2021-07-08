Police arrest "presumed assassins" of Haitian president

Haiti's Communications Secretary Frantz Exantus announced Wednesday that local police arrested the "presumed assassins" of President Jovenel Moïse.

State of play: Exantus did not give any additional details or say how many suspects were arrested. He said more information would be provided on the country's state television broadcaster.

The big picture: "The killing is sure to bring more chaos to the unstable Caribbean country already beset by gang violence, soaring inflation and protests by opposition supporters who accused Moïse of increasing authoritarianism," AP writes.

