Police make arrest related to July homicide on Market Street

Jan. 30—Frederick police have charged a Prince George's County man in connection with the shooting death of a man on Market Street in July, and are still trying to identify a second man who they think was involved.

Benjamin Michael Johnson, 36, of Hyattsville, is charged with being an accessory after the fact to first- and second-degree murder, possession of a handgun on a person, and two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to a post on the Frederick Police Department's Facebook page on Monday.

Johnson was arrested on Dec. 22, but police delayed announcing the arrest until now to try to avoid jeopardizing the ongoing search for the second person, FPD spokeswoman Samantha Long said Monday.

They decided to release a video clip on Monday in an attempt to get tips that could help them identify the second man, she said.

Officers responded to the 300 block of North Market Street around 3:30 a.m. on July 23 and found Michael Isaiah Olaniyi of Montgomery Village lying in the street with a gunshot wound, surrounded by a large group of people, according to Frederick police.

At the time, police said Olaniyi died from a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at Frederick Health Hospital shortly after he was shot.

Police identified a Maserati Ghibli as the vehicle used in connection with the homicide, and identified Johnson as its owner, according to the Facebook post.

Police released a YouTube video on Monday of a second person who was in the area.

Police said surveillance video shows Johnson with a handgun driving the second person toward Olaniyi and driving away after the shooting.

Johnson might have driven the second person to an area near O Street in northwest Washington, D.C., where he may live or frequent the area, police said.

They asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Stephen Radtke at 240-549-4579 or Sradtke@FrederickMDPolice.org.

Callers who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Frederick Police Department's Crime Tip Line at 301-600-8477.

Anyone submitting a tip through Metro Crime Stoppers (MCS) of Maryland may receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 cash if the information leads to an arrest. More information is available at http://metrocrimestoppers.org/submit-a-tip.

