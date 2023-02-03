Police make arrest in reported stabbing at Manchester youth shelter

Feb. 2—A Nashua man is in jail after allegedly assaulting a friend in a reported stabbing at the Waypoint shelter for young adults in downtown Manchester.

Manchester police said they arrested Adrian Allen, 20, on Wednesday and charged him with first-degree assault and simple assault. The assaults allegedly took place Jan. 26 at the Waypoint shelter, which serves young adults.

Allen appeared in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Thursday; a judge ordered him jailed on preventive detention.

In October, Waypoint opened the shelter at the corner of Hanover and Beech streets. It serves youth 18 to 25 years old, and the facility includes both an overnight shelter and a drop-in center, which is opened for daylight hours.

"We are always concerned for the well-being of those we serve," said Borja Alvarez de Toledo, president and CEO of Waypoint. "Every young person who comes through these doors should be able to know that they are in a safe space. We will learn from this and will continue working to improve safety measures."

Court records say he will be represented by a New Hampshire public defender, but none had been assigned as of Thursday afternoon, according to the office.

The incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on Jan. 26. Police reports focus on the drop-in center.

The alleged victim in the case, identified in court papers as JP, told police that he and Allen had been friends.

"According to JP, the two were watching TV when they disagreed about something Allen said. As a result of the disagreement, Allen stood up and repeatedly punched him," the affidavit reads.

Allen pulled a knife with a 4-inch blade, held it in his hand and continued to punch JP, witnesses told police.

But JP and witnesses told police they were not sure if Allen was striking JP with the knife or fists. JP suffered several lacerations and scratches to his face.

Waypoint allows people sleeping in the shelter to check knives overnight but does not allow guns.