Police make arrest in Rio Rancho teen's death

Matthew Reisen, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·1 min read

Mar. 27—RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Detectives have arrested a young man in the shooting death of a 15-year-old on a golf course in Rio Rancho earlier this month.

Rio Rancho Police Lt. Richard Koschade said Richard Cresap, 18, is charged in the March 10 death of Alexander Jackson.

"Richard Cresap was taken into custody and information about charges is forthcoming," Koschade said.

Officers responded around 7 p.m. to a shooting at the property formerly known as Club Rio Rancho.

Police found Jackson on the golf course with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This is a tragic event for the victim, the family of the victim, and the people in our community," Koschade said. "This incident impacts our entire city. We are working to provide accurate information and to conduct a thorough investigation, which can take time, so we ask for the public's patience and cooperation as we do so."

Koschade did not disclose a motive for the shooting.

