Police make an arrest in road rage shooting of Cincinnati businessman

Cincinnati police have made an arrest in the road-rage slaying of a prominent Greater Cincinnati businessman.

Officers responding to the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Mitchell Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on May 13 for a vehicle crash with injuries found Michael Sweeney, 70, shot in the head.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died on May 15, according to his obituary.

Police said the suspect fled the scene north on I-75 in a sedan with heavily tinted windows, damage to the right side and temporary plates.

Cincinnati police on Friday evening announced the arrest of 37-year-old Randall Mickey on a murder warrant for the 70-year-old man's death.

Officials said the Cincinnati Police Department's homicide unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information should call 513-352-3542.

