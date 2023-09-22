Police make arrest in road rage shooting that killed 11-year-old

Sep. 21—A suspect has been arrested in a road rage shooting that killed an 11-year-old and spurred the governor to enact a short-lived ban on carrying firearms in Bernalillo County.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that detectives arrested a suspect in the Sept. 6 shooting that killed 11-year-old Froylan Villegas and left his cousin Tatiana Villegas paralyzed from the waist down.

Medina did not identify the suspect or give any other details. A news conference was scheduled for Thursday evening.

"With help from the public, investigators determined this was a case of mistaken identity. These cowards thought they were tough. They killed an innocent child," Medina wrote on X.

The family, including Froylan's mother and baby brother, were leaving an Isotopes game when their truck was fired upon 17 times. Froylan was shot in the head and died at the scene, Tatiana Villegas was shot five times — with one bullet piercing her spine — and is paralyzed from the waist down.

The incident was the second time a child had been shot and killed in Albuquerque in less than a month.

On Aug. 13, 5-year-old Galilea Samaniego was killed when bullets ripped through the mobile home she was sleeping in. Several teens have been charged in the drive by shooting which, according to police, stemmed from a yearslong feud over a girl.

Within 48 hours of Froylan Villegas' death, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared gun violence a public health emergency in the state and enacted a public health order that banned people from carrying guns in public in Bernalillo County, in addition to other measures.

Lujan Grisham scaled back the order in less than a week as most local authorities refused to enforce the order and lawsuits alleging it was unconstitutional mounted from Republican lawmakers, local guns rights groups and the National Rifle Association.