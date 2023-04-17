Police make arrest in robbery at Sugarcreek Twp. GameStop

Sugarcreek Twp. police say they’ve made an arrest in connection to a recent robbery at a GameStop.

Officers were called out to the GameStop on Wilmington Pike on March 14 on reports of an armed robbery.

In 911 calls News Center 7 obtained through a public records request, an employee told police the suspect displayed a gun inside the store and stole a PlayStation 5 gaming console and money from the register.

>> Grand jury declines to charge Akron officers in shooting death of Jayland Walker

“Although the responding officers quickly arrived on scene, they were unable to locate the suspect. However, after a thorough investigation, the suspect was identified within hours of initiating the investigation,” Sugarcreek Twp. Police posted on social media Monday.

Police announced Monday that an arrest warrant had been served and a suspect was arrest and in custody at the Greene County Jail.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.