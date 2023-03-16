Police arrest Sacramento woman after Placerville to Folsom pursuit on Highway 50

Authorities have arrested a Sacramento woman accused of leading officers on a high-speed vehicle chase early Thursday on Highway 50.

The pursuit involved four law enforcement agencies from Placerville to Folsom. Plus authorities had to close a two-mile stretch of the highway in Folsom as officers worked to take her into custody.

Akika Parker, 34, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, evading police with wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property, resisting arrest and carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, according to the Placerville Police Department.

The incident began about 2:30 a.m. when Placerville police officers pulled over Parker, who was allegedly driving a vehicle with a fake license plate. Police said Parker refused to give officers her driver’s license and other required documents.

After failing to convince her to comply, police said the officers ordered Parker to get out of the vehicle. Parker allegedly drove away “in a reckless manner,” entering the westbound lanes of Highway 50 “at a high rate of speed.”

Police said a pursuit ensued at the speeds exceeding 100 mph. Officers requested assistance from the California Highway Patrol and El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities deployed spike strips successfully, but Parker “continued to drive in an extremely reckless manner,” Placerville police said. At that point, Placerville police and the CHP ended their pursuit of the vehicle out of concern for the driver’s safety, as well as the public.

The Folsom Police Department was notified, and its officers safely intercepted the suspect vehicle on Highway 50, just west of East Bidwell Street. Folsom police then took over and worked to take Parker into custody.

Shortly after 5 a.m., Folsom police said all vehicle traffic heading west on Highway 50, between Bidwell and Prairie City Road, was being diverted. The on-ramp at Bidwell also was closed to traffic. About 90 minutes later, police said the highway was reopened.

Placerville police said officers removed Parker from the vehicle and found a loaded gun. Officers took Parker to Marshall Medical Center, before she was medically cleared and booked at the El Dorado County Jail. Her bail was set at $113,000.