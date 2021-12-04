Police arrest San Luis Obispo man accused of making violent threats against officers

San Luis Obispo police arrested Adam Young, 33, of San Luis Obispo, on Friday night, accusing him of resisting arrest, threatening officers and making criminal threats.

About 7 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department Communications Center began receiving dozens of phone calls from Young making direct threats of physical violence toward specific law-enforcement officers, the news release stated.

The department is familiar with Young, who has a history of arrests for weapons violations and was investigated for constructing explosive materials, the news release said.

Officers found Young about 11 p.m. inside his vehicle in the parking lot of Food 4 Less on the 3900 block of South Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo.

After attempting to negotiate with Young for more than an hour, officers said, they were able to remove him from the car without harm. He was evaluated by paramedics at the scene and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

No injuries were reported in the incident. After being medically cleared, Young was taken to and booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he is being held on the no-bail warrant.