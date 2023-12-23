Police arrest Santa Fe man on assault charge

Dec. 22—Santa Fe police have arrested a man accused of brandishing a gun in an incident earlier this week.

James Jochem, 49, was taken into custody "without incident" during a SWAT operation Friday morning and booked into the Santa Fe County jail, a news release from the department states.

Police arrested Jochem at a residence on Camino Chueco off Camino Carlos Rey.

Jochem was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Dec. 19, and an arrest warrant was issued the same day.

The day before, police allege in the arrest warrant affidavit, Jochem had brandished a handgun at his girlfriend's brother.

The man told police Jochem showed up at his house and pulled a handgun from his waistband.

The man was not injured during the incident, the affidavit says.

A neighbor on Camino Chueco reported hearing officers commanding Jochem to exit his residence around 6 a.m. Friday.

Police seized the handgun from Jochem's residence, the news release states.