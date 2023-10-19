Police arrest second 17-year-old male youth in Topeka gunshot homicide committed last week

Tim Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal
Topeka police said they arrested a second 17-year-old male youth Wednesday in connection with last week's southeast Topeka robbery and gunshot death of Victor Carlton, 17, of Topeka.

The name of that youth and another 17-year-old male arrested Monday aren't being made public.

Both were detained in the Shawnee County Juvenile Detention Center in connection with one count each of aggravated robbery and first-degree murder in the commission of a felony, said Topeka police Lt. Donna Eubanks.

Kansas law defines first-degree murder in the commission of a felony as being homicide resulting from the commission, attempt to commit or escape from an inherently dangerous felony.

Topeka police have arrested two male youths in connection with a homicide committed last week in the 2000 block of S.E. Pennsylvania Avenue, shown here.

When and where was Victor Carlton killed?

Topeka police were called at 10:27 p.m. Oct. 10 to the 2000 block of S.E. Pennsylvania Avenue, where they found Carlton suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, said Rosie Nichols, public safety communications specialist for Topeka's city government.

Carlton was pronounced deceased at the scene, she said.

Carlton was a student at Topeka Virtual School, Topeka USD 501 said in a statement released last week.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Second arrest made in Oct. 10 Topeka robbery and gunshot death

