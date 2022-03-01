Police arrest second man in Jan. 31 kidnapping robbery in Desert Hot Springs

Desert Hot Springs Police have arrested a second man who they suspect was involved in an armed kidnapping and robbery in the city in January.

Thomas Nieto, 29, of Desert Hot Springs was arrested Monday and booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio on several charges, including kidnapping for robbery and armed robbery as well as additional unrelated warrants. He is being held without bail.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. on Jan. 31, when officers responded to a kidnapping robbery near the intersection of Palm Drive and Flora Avenue. Officers determined several people had been parked inside a vehicle near a business when they were approached by a man armed with a shotgun.

The man forced his way into the vehicle and ordered the group to drive to another location where he and a second person stole various items from them before fleeing the area, officers said.

Detectives developed a lead on the suspect's vehicle and later became aware of another robbery that occurred on Jan. 29 involving the same suspect. That robbery had not been reported. Detectives investigated, identified and arrested 20-year-old Desert Hot Springs resident Taquan Doss, but had yet to locate the second suspect.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Jason Kupka at 760-329-2904, extension 354.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Second man arrested in Desert Hot Springs kidnapping robbery from January