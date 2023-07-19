Police arrest a second suspect in 2021 killing of teen shot in robbery in Fort Worth

Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a 2021 killing in north Fort Worth.

Johnathan Jordan, 19, was on Tuesday booked on suspicion of capital murder under the section of the statute that alleges the suspect was committing or attempting another offense at the time the victim, Joshua Balcazar, was slain.

Jose Nevarez Jr., 18, was indicted on capital murder in May. The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office alleges Balcazar was being robbed when he was was shot to death on Nov. 1, 2021. Fort Worth police arrested Nevarez in February.

Balcazar, also 18, left a party in the 3400 block of Wilbarger Avenue, driving in a black Dodge Charger. Balcazar was shot when he dropped off a friend in the 1700 block of Kachina Lodge Road, according to police.

Sarah Magana, second from left, holds a photograph of her son, Josh Balcazar, 18, who was fatally shot in 2021. From left, Julian Magana (stepfather), Sarah Magana (mother), Katie Gonzalez (aunt) and Savannah Balcazar, 15 (sister).

Balcazar was in his car when he was fired upon about 1:15 a.m. He died about an hour later at John Peter Smith Hospital of a gunshot wound in the back, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Information police said they gathered from witnesses and surveillance footage suggested a black four-door sedan was driving near Balcazar’s car when he was shot.