Police arrest second suspect in South Portland home invasion

Dec. 2—Police have arrested a second suspect in a South Portland home invasion that occurred the night before Thanksgiving.

John Nguyen, 29, was arrested in Westbrook on Friday night during a traffic stop. Police were using a South Portland warrant that described his appearance and the car in which he might be driving or riding.

South Portland Police say Nguyen and Tyrone Brown, who was arrested earlier this week, broke into a house on Sawyer Street, armed with firearms and demanding money shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 22.

Shots were fired, but no one was harmed, according to police. The victim escaped and called for help, police said, and the suspects ran away.

Police said they believe the home was targeted: After interviews and tips, the department said it seems "the address of the incident was not chosen at random."

South Portland police Chief Daniel Ahern did not respond to an email Saturday afternoon seeking more information on the investigation.

Nguyen is charged with robbery, burglary, theft and six counts of reckless conduct with a firearm, because there were six victims, according to police.

He and Brown were both being held at the Cumberland County Jail on Saturday, according to the county's confined inmate list.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Saturday that Nguyen is being held without bail for warrant-related charges. For everything else, he is being held on $25,000 cash bail.

Brown, 41, was arrested in Old Orchard Beach on Nov. 28. He is charged with robbery, burglary, aggravated reckless conduct, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

He is still being held on $25,000 cash bail and was arraigned Wednesday.