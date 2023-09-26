Police arrest second suspect in string of SLO County car burglaries

Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with 23 car burglaries at popular trailheads in San Luis Obispo and Avila Beach.

On Sept. 19, Paso Robles police officers arrested Andre Stoner, 36, on unrelated charges, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Stoner was identified as the suspect in the car burglaries by numerous tipsters who called in to the Sheriff’s Office after a photo of a man later said to be Stoner was released on Sept. 15, according to the release.

Stoner was arrested for reportedly burglarizing 23 cars at the Bob Jones Trailhead in Avila Beach and the Reservoir Canyon Trailhead in San Luis Obispo, the release said.

The burglaries resulted in broken car windows, stolen purses and wallets, the release said.

Previously, sheriff’s deputies arrested Joy Thompson, 28, on suspicion of burglary and identify theft related to crimes that occurred on Aug. 28, according to the release.