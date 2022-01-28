Police arrest second suspect tied to Midland hit and run that killed 12-year-old girl

Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a second man allegedly linked to a fatal Jan. 15 hit-and-run that killed one 12-year-old girl and injured another in Midland.

The man is suspected of helping Terry Matthew James Kohl, 32, shortly after the incident which killed Immaculee Goldade and injured her best friend Kathleen Olson.

The 33-year-old man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property and rendering criminal assistance.

Following Kohl’s Wednesday arrest, investigators continued to hunt for a car used to ferry him away after he abandoned the stolen truck that struck the children. A sheriff’s deputy spotted the car Thursday. The second man was driving it.

The man fled from the deputy, but eventually hit a semi truck and then a pole, ending the pursuit, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect was transported to a hospital and will be booked into the Pierce County Jail, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Immaculee Goldade, 12, was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Jan. 15, 2022, while walking with a friend near her Midland home.

On Thursday, Pierce County prosecutors charged Kohl with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, failure to remain at accident resulting in death, second-degree burglary, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.