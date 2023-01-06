Police arrest second of two siblings charged in stabbing of man and dog

Jan. 6—The second of two Frederick siblings charged with assault and animal cruelty after allegedly stabbing a man and his fiancee's dog has been arrested and is being held in Franklin County, Pennsylvania, according to a press release from the Frederick Police Department on Thursday.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Dalonte Dunston, 31, on Dec. 28 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

A warrant had been issued for Dunston's arrest. He is facing charges of first- and second-degree assault, conspiracy of first-degree assault and aggravated animal cruelty.

First-degree assault and aggravated animal cruelty are felonies. The other charges are misdemeanors.

The charges stem from an incident on Nov. 21 that began after Dunston's sister, Lavitira Edmond, 29, got in a fight with the father of her child, police said.

Police alleged that, during the fight, Dunston stabbed both the man and a dog belonging to the man's fiancee, the News-Post previously reported.

The siblings fled in a white Honda Accord, according to Thursday's press release.

Frederick police expect that Dunston will be extradited to Frederick, the release states.

Frederick police arrested Edmond on Nov. 23, the release states.

She has been charged with first-degree assault, conspiracy of first-degree assault, animal cruelty, aggravated animal cruelty and two counts of second-degree assault, court records show.

