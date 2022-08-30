Police arrest seven from Houma area on gang-related charges; three others sought

Police have arrested seven people and are seeking three others they allege were involved in gang activity in the Houma area.

"For several months, Houma Police Department and other law enforcement agencies were investigating a group of individuals associated with various crimes throughout our communities," the agency said in a news release Tuesday.

The suspects identified themselves as part of a group known as “Yee Way” and “400 Block," Houma Police said.

Investigations surrounding the gang focused on drug sales, firearms, burglaries and battery, the department said.

Investigators secured warrants, and agents with the Houma Police Narcotics Division, StatePolice and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested seven suspects Monday, according to the release. Each of these five is charged with pattern of street gang activity, possession with intent to distribute Schedule 1 drugs and illegal carrying of a firearm.

Charleston Turner, 19, of Polk Street in Houma, was already in jail on other charges after being arrested earlier by the Sheriff's Office.

Ajonte Howard Sr., 30, of Mall Circle in Houma.

Zackeahus Short, 27, of Ravensaid Drive in Houma.

Ahmyri Davis, 24, of Rebecca Plantation Boulevard in Schriever.

Sapphire George, 21, of Rebecca Plantation Boulevard.

Two others are charged with pattern of street gang activity, according to Houma Police:

Jhyrin Matthews, 23, was already in jail after being arrested by the Sheriff's Office.

Jahiem Howard, 20, was already in jail in St. Charles Parish.

All were either transported to or remained in jail to await bond hearings or court appearances, police said.

Police said they have also secured arrest warrants on allegations of pattern of street gang activity and illegal possession of a firearm for these suspects, all from Houma: Adrian Williams, 30, of Roselawn Street; Cmaaj Scott, 20, of Scott Lane; and Khalia Turner, 22, of St. Charles Street.

Houma Police ask anyone with information to submit a tip anonymously through CrimeStoppers Bayou Region at 1 (800) 743-7433 or crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

