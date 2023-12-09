Police arrest seven for illegal garage casino, weapons charges and more

(FOX40.COM) — Seven people have been arrested for their roles in the operation of an “illegal gambling establishment” that was being run out of a garage in Northern California.

According to Stockton Police, charges for operating an illegal gambling establishment, animal cruelty, and weapons-related charges were levied upon seven individuals ranging from the ages of 16 to 41 on Friday.

Upon executing a search warrant near the 2300 block of Hydrangea Drive, police located four guns and various casino-like games in the garage of a Stockton residence, which belonged to a 36-year-old woman who owned the home, police added.

Among the seven people arrested, only three of them were over the age of 21.

