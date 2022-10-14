Police arrest sex offender living in his car in Clovis. He was registered in Fresno

The Clovis police are thanking a member of the public for reporting suspicious activity that led to the arrest of a registered sex offender.

John Grimes was arrested after police determined he had been living in a truck outside a Clovis home, in violation of his registration requirements with the state. Police believe the 71-year-old had been living at the home for four years while being registered as a sex offender in Fresno.

Grimes was booked in Fresno County Jail and faces felony charges, police said.

Officers were originally alerted to Grimes on Wednesday after someone reported a suspicious male in a private parking lot at Shaw and Clovis avenues. He was “sitting in his truck, apparently watching females,” according to a statement from the Clovis Police Department on Friday.

It was during that investigation that officers learned Grimes had been living in Clovis.