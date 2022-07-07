Police arrest Sheboygan 17-year-old suspected of robbing another juvenile at gunpoint in north side; seeks tips

SHEBOYGAN - A 17-year-old from Sheboygan was arrested Wednesday after police received reports of a man brandishing a handgun, the Sheboygan Police Department said in a statement.

Authorities received a report of a man with a handgun about 4:40 p.m Wednesday. Police were dispatched to a north-side neighborhood in Sheboygan and found a juvenile who had been robbed at gunpoint.

Police then found and arrested a 17-year-old from Sheboygan, seizing a handgun. The teen faces possible charges of armed robbery, possession of marijuana, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheboygan Police at (920) 459-3333.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Sheboygan police arrest teen suspected of robbing another juvenile