Police make arrest in shooting

Aug. 5—Eleven months after an Odessa woman reported being shot at repeatedly by a man named "Nike," Odessa police have made an arrest.

On Sept. 11, 2021, a 29-year-old woman called 911 after her right front tire was shot out just north of the overpass at Highway 80 and Loop 338.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, the woman told officers that while she was at Jaguar's Gold Club on East Carolina Road she saw a man named "Nike" get rough with a 30-year-old acquaintance of hers and that friend asked her for a ride home.

The woman said "Nike" followed them in a yellow Dodge Challenger and began shooting at them near Trunk and East Loop 338. He continued to shoot at her until he shot out the right front tire of her Mazda and she was forced to pull over.

According to the report, the woman said "Nike" got out of his car, pointed his gun at her face and told her she shouldn't have gotten involved. He also tossed her phone and threw it away.

The woman said her acquaintance told "Nike" not to hurt the woman and then she got into the Challenger, the report stated.

Officers found evidence the tire had been shot out and later identified the gunman as Nike Lee Johnson, 26, using social media photos, according to the report.

An OPD officer knew Johnson had a girlfriend with the same name as the 30-year-old woman and that she owned a yellow Dodge Challenger, the report stated.

Johnson was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was arrested Thursday. He's also being held on two failure to appear warrants issued in connection with a 2021 aggravated robbery case and a Brazoria County warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

In the aggravated robbery case, Johnson is accused of shooting another man with a firearm while stealing from him in April 2021.