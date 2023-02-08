Police make arrest in shooting death of Fresno man, 20. Couple arrested in Folsom

Officers arrested two suspects accused of the shooting death of a 20-year-old Fresno man, police said Wednesday.

Monte Jordan was shot once around 6 p.m. Aug. 27 in a parking lot of an apartment complex on Cornelia Avenue northeast of Polk and Ashlan avenues, police said.

Police accused 18-year-old Gerald Turner and his 18-year-old girlfriend, Marella Reid, of the fatal shooting.

Investigators followed up on tips about a vehicle they believed was connected and served more than 20 warrants in the homicide case, which was the 38th of last year, police said.

Officers also recovered the gun they suspect as being the murder weapon, police said. The suspects were tracked to Folsom and taken into custody by the Sacramento Police Department.

Turner and Reid were arrested Feb. 2 and booked at the Fresno County Jail the following day, according to jail records.

Police have said early indications were the shooting was not gang related or an attempted robbery.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked by police to contact detectives are 559-498-STOP.

The shooting was the second homicide on that day. Police said the two deaths were not related.