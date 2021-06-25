Arlington police make arrest in shooting that killed teen at Hurricane Harbor water park

Arlington police made an arrest overnight in the Wednesday shooting of a 16-year-old boy at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor with help from the U.S. Marshal’s Service, according to a news release.

Police said they arrested 18-year old Cameron Lavon Stephens without incident. He is being held in the Arlington jail where he is charged with one count of murder, according to the release.

Dai’trell Teal, 16, died on Wednesday after he was shot in a water park parking lot in Arlington. He was killed by a wound in his back, authorities said.

Teal died at Arlington Memorial Hospital about a half hour after he was shot outside Hurricane Harbor, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Teal was shot during a fight near the entrance as the water park closed for the day, police have said. He was fired on about 7 p.m. in the lot in the 1800 block of East Lamar Boulevard. Police were talking to other teens believed to have been involved in the fight.

Teal attended Martin High School and was to be in 11th grade next school year, an Arlington Independent School District spokeswoman said.

Beccy Riley said she knew something was going on when she walked out of the park Wednesday night, but she did not know what. She did not hear gunshots but could see a lot of activity in the parking lot. The sun was in her eyes, so she didn’t clearly see people giving the teen CPR as he lay on a raised plant bed in the parking lot until she and her 7-year-old son were close. She focused on making sure her son did not see anything.

She did not know what happened exactly until she overheard another woman walking out say she couldn’t believe she was present at both that shooting and another shooting at Six Flags Over Texas that happened in March.

“I didn’t want my son to be traumatized so I made sure he was occupied, but I also wanted to make sure I wasn’t traumatized so I was doing my best to be aware but not look at anything,” Riley said.

Riley said she and her family moved to Texas from Essex, England, about four years ago and this is the first time she has witnessed something like this. But it won’t keep her from going back.

“Of course you’ve got to be careful not to put yourself in danger, but you have to keep living your life,” Riley said. “I feel safe going in because of all the security you have to go through. I don’t think It’s more or less safe than anywhere else, really.”