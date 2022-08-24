Police arrest Sioux Falls man for attempted bank robbery, suspicious package

Police mark off the scene of a bank robbery on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Wells Fargo on N. Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls.

A Sioux Falls man has been charged after police say he attempted to rob a bank on Tuesday and then made a bomb threat.

Ayub Ibrahim Mohamed, 22, from Sioux Falls, was arrested by police and charged with two counts of robbery and one count of committing a felony with a firearm, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

The incident was called in around 11 a.m. at the Wells Fargo at the corner of Cliff Avenue and Rice Street, Clemens said.

Mohamed allegedly walked into the bank and said that he was there to rob the bank. He claimed he had a gun and a bomb, Clemens said.

During that time he dropped his backpack, Clemens said. Because of his earlier threats of having a bomb, the backpack was considered a suspicious package and investigated as a possible bomb by the bomb squad and FBI, Clemens said.

Mohamed also tried to get keys from someone in the building before his arrest. Clemens said he was in the bank for “awhile”.

Police were alerted of the incident thanks to an employee who hit an alarm as Mohamed walked in, Clemens said.

Mohamed was arrested shortly after law enforcement arrived without incident. The intersection of Cliff Avenue and Rice Street was closed off for a few hours as authorities investigated the suspicious package, Clemens said.

A gun was found in backpack but no explosive devices, Clemens said.

