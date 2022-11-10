Police arrest sister and her boyfriend in killing of Fresno teen mom and baby

Fresno police made an arrest in the double killing of a mom and her infant, Chief Paco Balderrama said Thursday.

He said Yarelly Solorio Rivera, 22, and Martin Arroyo Morales, 26, premeditated the killing of Yanelly Solorio Rivera, 18, and her 3-week-old girl, Celine Solorio Rivera, who were shot and killed 7:20 a.m. Sept. 24 inside a home near Fruit and Jensen avenues.

The women were sisters.

The older sister and her boyfriend had been previously interviewed in the killing and confessed to it Wednesday, Balderrama said.

He said the crime was the result of jealousy and sibling rivalry, and the two were killed as they slept. Police also recovered a 9mm Smith & Wesson they believe was used.

“We saw no remorse whatsoever, no guilt, no apprehension,” he said. “I’ve never seen something like this.”

Balderrama previously said the double killing was the No. 1 priority for homicide detectives.

”We see a lot of violence in Fresno. Typically it’s risky behavior or gangsters shooting each other, and to a certain degree you expect that violence,” he said. “But you don’t expect it from your own sister, and you certainly don;t expect it against a 3-week-old child.”

Balderrama said investigators believe the mother was holding the baby when someone fired several shots, striking her multiple times and hitting the baby at least once..

He previously said investigators chased every lead but had come up short, leading to an increase in award money.

Police also released video of a person of interest in the killing and Balderrama said Thursday that person was identified as Arroyo Morales.

Yanelly Solorio Rivera, 18, and her 3-week-old infant daughter, Celine Solorio Rivera, were killed on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Fresno, police said.

The home had cameras in it but there was a “connectivity issue” that prevented police from being able to retrieve any video, police have said.

Both victims were shot in the upper body, police have said. There was no sign of forced entry, Balderrama said.

The older sister was at the home during the shooting and police said the boyfriend was let in the house. He fled after the slaying.

Story continues

Yanelly Solorio Rivera was from the Fresno area and went to Fresno schools, according to Lt. Paul Cervantes, who heads up the homicide detectives in Fresno.

Having only recently given birth, she was not working, he said.

Her family has not spoken publicly. A candlelight vigil was held several days after the slayings, but the family asked media to remain outside.

Family members outside the house on the day of the shooting told police they heard shots fired inside of the rural home among trees in the middle of an orchard, police have said.

Investigators said the family has been cooperative. At least four family members were home during the shooting.

The sister and her boyfriend each face two counts of murder with special circumstances for multiple victims, according to Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp.

The special circumstances bring the potential of a life sentence or the death penalty if convicted, she said.

“Those decisions will be made as it progresses through the court system,” she said. “This is a horrendous crime.”

They are each held on $2 million bail, she said. They will likely be arraigned next week.

Anyone calling with information can remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.