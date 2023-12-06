Police arrest six people in retail theft crackdown at Sacramento-area shopping center

Citrus Heights officers arrested six people Monday on suspicion of retail theft, the Police Department said.

In an operation involving undercover and uniformed detectives, five women and a man were arrested for allegedly stealing more than $2,000 in merchandise from Kohl’s, Burlington Coat Factory and Ross Dress For Less at a shopping center at San Juan Avenue and Greenback Lane.

Police said this location was chosen because of the “high number” of thefts at these stores.

The suspects hailed from San Jose, Citrus Heights, Mather and Fair Oaks.

“The Citrus Heights Police Department’s Impact Unit, in conjunction with allied agencies, will continue to conduct these operations throughout the City with the goal of preventing and deterring thefts from our businesses,” the Police Department said in a news release.

Citrus Heights police joined multiple agencies across the region in a retail theft operation Monday. Roseville Police announced they also arrested two men suspected of stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise.