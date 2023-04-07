Police arrest six people and seize money, drugs and guns in south Wichita SWAT raid

Six people were arrested in a Friday morning police raid in south Wichita that turned up rifles, stolen handguns, drugs and more than $68,000 in cash.

All of the suspects, who range in age from 23 to 61, live at the home in the 6000 block of South Hydraulic, Wichita police spokesperson Chad Ditch said. The SWAT team conducted the raid around 5:35 a.m. after the south bureau community response team “developed information that a residence . . . was involved in the distribution of Methamphetamines,” Ditch said in a new release.

Community response teams help in arresting violent offenders.

Police detailed what was seized in the raid:

Seven rifles

Four handguns (two reported stolen)

Over $68,000 in cash

Two Kevlar vests

Over nine pounds of methamphetamine

300 grams of cocaine

two ounces of marijuana

All of the six suspects were arrested on multiple charges. They were all arrested on suspicion of possessing paraphernalia. Here are the other charges the suspects were arrested on:

Timothy Finley, 61: arrested on suspicion of distribution of methamphetamine and cocaine, seven counts of felony in possession of a firearm, possession of two stolen firearms and two Sedgwick County warrants

John Doub, 58: arrested on suspicion of possessing meth and a city warrant

Sherri Horkavy, 53: arrested on suspicion of possessing meth

Carlos Moran, 44: arrested on suspicion of possessing meth and two Sedgwick county warrants.

Kara Horkavy, 35: arrested on suspicion of possessing meth and a city warrant.

Melissa Bingham, 23: arrested on the charges of possessing meth and possession of cocaine

Ditch said he didn’t know the relationship between Sherri and Kara Horkavy.