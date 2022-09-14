Police arrest sixth suspect accused in a string of robberies in Brownsville

Sep. 14—Brownsville police have nabbed a sixth suspect accused in a string of robberies that occurred across the city in July.

Victor Manuel Gallegos Martinez, was arrested Monday in the downtown Brownsville, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

He is charged with four counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of attempted aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, eight counts of engaging in organized criminal activity and one count of criminal mischief.

His bonds totaled $1,450,000.

Sandoval said Gallegos was part of a group that was conducting robberies throughout the city in the month of July. The group consisted of Marcos Maldonado, Daniel Puente, Alfonso Zamudio, Kevin Ramos-Contreras, and Richard Ramirez.

All these individuals are currently in Cameron County Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito, Sandoval said.

These cases are still ongoing, and more charges will follow, police said.