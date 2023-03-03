Police arrest sixth suspect in gruesome murder of Hong Kong model Abby Choi

[Source]

Hong Kong police have arrested a sixth suspect in the gruesome murder of 28-year-old socialite and influencer Abby Choi, whose dismembered body was found in large pots of soup.

On Thursday, police arrested a 41-year-old man, surnamed Lam, on suspicion of aiding and abetting an offender.

Lam, an employee of a yacht rental company, allegedly tried to help Choi’s ex-husband, Alex Kwong, flee Hong Kong by sea for a fee of 100,000 Hong Kong dollars (approximately $13,000).

Kwong, 28, his brother Anthony, 31, and their father Kwong Kau, 65, were previously charged with her murder on Monday.

Kwong’s mother, Jenny Li, 63, was also charged with perverting the course of justice.

Earlier this week, the four defendants were denied bail by Kowloon City Magistrates’ Courts, and their case was adjourned to May 8.

Kwong Kau’s mistress, Ng, 47, was the fifth suspect arrested on suspicion of hiding Kwong to elude police in West Kowloon. She was reportedly released on bail without charge.

Choi’s dismembered body was reportedly found in two large stainless steel pots of soup and in a freezer at a village house in Lung Mei Tsuen in Hong Kong's Tai Po District.

The model shared a daughter and a son with Kwong and was involved in a financial dispute with his family over a luxury property in Hong Kong’s Kadoorie Hill, which police believe was the motive for her murder.

She was reported missing on Tuesday and was last seen via CCTV footage in Tai Po District.

Police said they have discovered Choi’s skull, ribs, hair and legs.

Investigators suspect Choi was first attacked inside a van before she was brought to the house in an unconscious state.

“There’s a hole on the right side rear of the skull, so the pathologist believes that that should be the fatal attack on the victim,” an officer said.

Investigators have not located Choi’s torso or hands. The investigation remains ongoing.

“Even though we didn't find them [the missing body parts], we obtained strong evidence in the case,” Superintendent Alan Chung told reporters.

As news of Choi’s murder has made international headlines, Hong Kong singer-actor Aaron Kwok and his wife Moka Fang have publicly expressed disbelief.

Fang was reportedly close friends with Choi. They were often spotted shopping, traveling and attending parties together.

“In regard to [Choi’s murder], it’s a very shocking and heartbreaking incident. My wife and I were friends of the other party,” Kwok said. "What my wife is going through right now is a normal reaction [one has after losing someone close]. I believe that she needs some time (for herself) at the moment, and I don’t want to talk about it too much."

Choi’s most recent public appearances include her attendance at Paris Fashion Week in January. Her last social media post, which was uploaded on Feb. 15, features herself as the digital cover model for the luxury magazine L’Officiel Monaco.