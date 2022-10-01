UPDATE: Police make arrest in South Boston sexual assault case

An arrest has been made in connection with a sexual assault that took place in South Boston.

Felix Antonio Palmer, 36, of Boston was arrested by Boston Police Friday.

The assault took place at D Street and West 5th Street on September 23, according to police.

Palmer is charged with Rape, Indecent Assault and Battery on a person 14 years or older, and Assault and Battery, according to officials.

Palmer is expected to be arraigned on Monday.

Previous Coverage:

Community Alert: Police seeking suspect in connection to sexual assault in South Boston

