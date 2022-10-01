UPDATE: Police make arrest in South Boston sexual assault case
An arrest has been made in connection with a sexual assault that took place in South Boston.
Felix Antonio Palmer, 36, of Boston was arrested by Boston Police Friday.
The assault took place at D Street and West 5th Street on September 23, according to police.
Palmer is charged with Rape, Indecent Assault and Battery on a person 14 years or older, and Assault and Battery, according to officials.
Palmer is expected to be arraigned on Monday.
Previous Coverage:
Community Alert: Police seeking suspect in connection to sexual assault in South Boston
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
