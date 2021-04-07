Police make arrest in South Capitol Station shooting

Apr. 7—Santa Fe police have charged 22-year-old Matthew Arellano with counts of murder and attempted murder in the Monday afternoon shooting at the South Capitol train station that left one man dead and sent another to the hospital in critical condition.

David Hernandez, 24, was found in a pool of blood on a bench on the train station platform after being shot twice in his left side and stabbed twice in the back, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. The second victim, a 38-year-old man, was shot three times in his abdomen and once in his arm, the affidavit said.

Arellano was arrested Tuesday night in the 2000 block of Hopewell Street, Santa Fe police announced in a news release issued Wednesday morning.

In addition to counts of murder and attempted murder, he is facing one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Arellano told officers he "shot both males in self-defense" to protect himself and a friend, who said Hernandez and the injured man had jumped him and had stolen his belongings, according to the affidavit. Arellano said he "did not mean to kill anyone," and initially went to the train station to engage in a fight.

When he approached the men, Arellano told police, Hernandez attempted to stab him and the second man pointed a revolver at him. He said he shot both men and also stabbed Hernandez, according to the affidavit.

Two women were with Hernandez and his friend moments before the shooting, the affidavit said. They told police they had seen Hernandez and a young man with a skateboard arguing over the price of methamphetamine.

The young man left, one woman said, but then two men came to the platform and began shooting at Hernandez and his friend. The women fled to the Department of Transportation building for safety, the affidavit said.

Other witnesses supported the woman's account of the incident, saying they also had seen two men, one in a black hoodie and light pants and one wearing all black, run up to the north side of the platform and attack Hernandez and his friend, who were sitting on the bench.

Story continues

The two men then got into a silver Nissan Sentra and sped away, witnesses said.

Police found the Sentra parked outside Las Palomas Apartments on Hopewell Street. The car was registered to Arellano, and police saw a .22 Long Rifle bullet casing on the dashboard, according to the affidavit.

Police are still seeking the second man they believe was involved in the attack.