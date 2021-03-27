Police make arrest in St. Charles fire

Mar. 26—Police arrested a man Friday in connection to the arson that destroyed part of St. Charles Church March 18, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

Police arrested Rio Antonio Mirabal, 22, through a tip from a community member after police released surveillance footage of the suspected arsonist Thursday afternoon, the release said.

Forensic evidence collected at the scene also connected Mirabal to the burglary and arson, according to the release. Mirabal has two prior misdemeanor convictions and does not have a permanent address, the release said.

Mirabal was still in Spokane County Jail as of Friday afternoon.